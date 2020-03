Michael Jackson’s estate is looking to help three different communities that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The late singer’s estate announced that they will be giving 100-thousand dollars each to Broadway Cares, Three Square Food Bank, and MusicCares. The donations will not only assist hundreds of Broadway employees in New York who are out of work but will also provide hundreds of thousands of meals to those in need in Nevada.

(Source-Variety)

