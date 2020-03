INDIANAPOLIS — Meijer shoppers have been asked to not bring reusable bags to the chain’s grocery stores in order to help prevent the spread of germs during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a news release, customers should not bring reusable bags unless they are using the Meijer Shop & Scan service.

The change is effective at all Meijer locations.

