50 Cent Faces Defamation Lawsuit Against NYPD Officer

50 Cent is finding himself in some legal trouble after posting an Instagram post that levels an accusation against a police officer he’s had problems with in the past. According to reports, Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez is looking to sue 50 for defamation after the rapper accused him of domestic abuse in an Instagram post on Monday night. In 50’s IG post, he shared a split photo of himself and officer Gonzalez, calling the officer “no good” as he’s involved in a domestic violence case. An insider close to Gonzalez reportedly told the newspaper that the officer vehemently denies the accusation and is now thinking about taking legal action against the Power co-producer. The report is the latest chapter in the feud between Fif and Gonzalez which began one year ago when 50 called the NYPD the biggest gang in New York.

(Source-Vibe)

