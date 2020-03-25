LISTEN: 800 Jobs Open At Walmart. How to apply inside!

If you or someone you know is looking for a job Walmart is hiring 800 positions here in the Indianapolis area.

Carol Gilliam the Talent Acquisitions Manager of Walmart joined me on my show today to talk about the various immediate opportunities at Walmart.

The positions available are season positions that can last up to a few months. And full time positions with an extensive benefits package that includes medical, vision, dental and more.

For all interested text Carol your email now to 317-435-6428

Listen to my full interview below.

