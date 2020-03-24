Sen. Romney Tests Negative For COVID-19

Senator Mitt Romney has tested negative for COVID-19. The Utah Republican revealed his results on Twitter, saying he will remain in quarantine under the CDC’s guidelines for people exposed to the coronavirus. The senator noted that a negative test does not rule out the onset of symptoms later in the 14-day window. Both Romney and fellow Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee went into self-quarantine after they learned Kentucky Senator Rand Paul had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

