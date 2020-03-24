Good News: Indianapolis business owner making sure kids don’t miss out on birthday fun

Shauna Williams owns Once Upon a Party, an event business where she provides face painting, glitter tattoos, art parties, balloon twisting and balloon decorations for kids birthday parties and corporate events.

All of Williams events have been canceled or postponed in March and April. She had 15 scheduled events and usually gets about the same amount of last-minute events. All together, she’s losing around $13,000 in income for the two months. If cancellations and postponements continue into May, that income loss increases to nearly $20,000.

Not only is Williams concerned about the loss of income, but she is also thinking about the kids who will not get to celebrate their birthdays with their friends.

As a way to give a small supplement to what she is losing and bring some joy to children at this time, Williams quickly changed her business model in a matter of a few days.

Now, she is creating birthday boxes to deliver to kids who are celebrating their birthdays in the next couple months.

