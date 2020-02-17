Eminem’s “Rap God” Video Reaches One-Billion Views On YouTube

Eminem is the newest member of the billion view club. On Sunday, Shady’s 2013 hit song, “Rap God,” passed one billion views on YouTube. Em joins a group of only 30 other videos on the popular steaming site to reach the huge milestone and makes him the only other rapper on the list following Wiz Khalifa. Khalifa’s “See You Again” video became billion view certified back in October 2015. The news comes fresh off the surprise release of his latest album “Music To Be Murdered By,” which debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200.

(Source–Forbes)

