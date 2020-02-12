Kobe Bryant And GiGi Laid To Rest

Its been weeks since the passing of NBA Superstar Kobe Bryant and 8 others including his 13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant.

Kobe lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash Sunday January 26th, 2020.

There will be a public memorial for fans Feb. 24th at the Stables Center.

His family has already had there private funeral for Kobe and GiGi on Feb. 7th.

A source close to the family says, “Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss. The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it’s still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.”

