Nick Gordon Died From Heroin Overdose

Autopsy reports show Nick Gordon, who was found liable for the death of Whitney Houston’s daughter, died from a heroin overdose. Gordon’s death was deemed accidental. The 30-year-old died on New Year’s Day. Bobbi Kristina Brown was found face down in a bathtub and was in a coma for months before her death at the age of 22 in 2015. Her family, including singer Bobby Brown, sued Gordon for wrongful death, accusing him of giving her a toxic drug cocktail that led to her death. He was ordered to pay 36-million-dollars after he didn’t show up to court.

(Source–People.com)

