Pendleton mom fight for teen LGBTQ resources

A Pendleton mom is taking action for her son and says there is a lack of resources for LGBTQ teens in Madison County.

Molly Downey says her 15-year-old son, Gage Downey, attempted to die by suicide almost two weeks ago.

“He felt so alone and didn’t feel like he could reach out to anyone and I can’t lose my son,” Molly said.

When Gage left the hospital, Downey says they told her to find a support group for him, but she couldn’t find one.

“Madison County is huge,” Molly said. “There’s no reason why there shouldn’t be something local.”

She told her story on Facebook and says the responses were overwhelming.

