JLo’s Meals To Keep Her Looking 50Fine

If you watched the Big Game Halftime Show then you probably was asking the same question that we was all wondering.

“How does she move and look like that at the age of 50?”

Well here’s the inside scoop on what JLo’s eats on the daily to keep her fine and fit

Breakfast- protein shake with berries, greek yogurt, honey, cinnamon or oatmeal with berries.

Lunch- Salmon salad with zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, vinaigrette

Dinner- lean protein chicken breast, veggies, brown rice, sweet potatoes

Snacks- nuts, fruit, veggies

Source: harpersbazaar.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: