Victim’s Husband Speaks Out On How Kids Are Doing After Helicopter Crash

As family continue to mourn the loss of loved ones from this past Sunday’s helicopter crash containing basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daught Gianna Bryant; Coach Christina Mauser (who always lost her life) husband speaks out on how their three kids are coping with the loss of their mother.

Matt Mauser sat with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and said, “The couples 11 year old daughter who plays for one of Kobe’s Mamba team is leaning on her friends, their 7 year old son has angry outburst and their 3 year old understands very well. She isn’t asking for mommy anymore and tells daddy “don’t cry.”

Prayers out to all family and friends of the 9 lives that we’re lost.

Source: cnn.com

