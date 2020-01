Well all know that Kobe Bryant was known as “Black Mamba”

And on December 30, 2019 he went and filed to have his daughter Gianna “GiGi” basketball nickname “Mambacita” trademarked.

Bryant planned to have sportswear, shirts, shorts,sweatpants and more named after his daughter’s court nickname.

TMZ is reporting Kobe Bryant died in a crash

UPDATE: Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna, & 7 Others Have Died In Helicopter Crash

Source: tmz.com

