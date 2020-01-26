Weather will be dry today, but cloudy according to RTV6. Highs in the upper 30’s & a little breezy. You and your family can still put those coats on and go an adventure today by checking out some of the events below.

It’s the last day for the INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW at the State Fairgrounds. Perfect place and time to get ideas & products for the next update to your home. Plus experts on hand to answer any questions. Kids 5 and under are free and kids 6-12 are just $3. Get your tickets online at indianastatefair.com/events/

Be a part of DEVOUR INDY WINTERFEST . Choose from over 100 participating restaurants offering 3 course, value-priced menus. Find your next favorite or secret spot. Get a complete list at devourindy.com

The WINTER WARM UP WEEKEND continues at Mallow Run Winery in Johnson county. Live music, warm soups, fresh-baked bread and more on a covered heated patio. Find out what's being served at mallowrun.com

If you've always wanted to perform on stage, audition for AIDA- Broadway Production by KaidyDid Production today from 1-5pm. Get details at @kaidydidproductions

To find out more of what’s up in and around your city, visit AroundIndy.com. Listen all weekend to win tickets to the FESTIVAL OF LAUGHS with Gary Owen, Sommore, Lavell Crawford and more, April 10th at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

