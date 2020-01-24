Camera program helping police investigate crimes in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Church’s Chicken location at Washington Street and Post Road was recently the scene of a robbery.

According to a police report, someone walked in with a gun and took off with cash. The whole time, cameras nearby at Big Red Liquors, a business that partners with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department through the Business Link-Indy program, or B.Link, were rolling.

“They captured the suspect’s vehicle and the suspect entering and leaving the business,” IMPD major Kendale Adams said.

B.Link is part of a partnership between police and the community. Businesses that sign up agree to have additional equipment installed on their surveillance systems, which gives officers at the Incident Analysis Center direct and instant access to footage.

