Starbucks brings its ‘Black Partner Network’ to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Starbucks is bringing it’s ‘Black Partner Network’ to Indianapolis. The network kicked off this week in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The goal is to improve the company’s diversity and inclusion practices.

Deshonne Jackson, Starbucks’ regional director, says it’s apart of a constant effort to include all customers who come through Starbucks doors.

“We have a Black Partner Network across all states, but we kicked off the local chapter in Indiana today (Monday). We have so many different networks in our organization. We have the ‘Pride Network,’ we have the ‘Women’s Network,’ we ‘AFN Network’ for military partners,” Jackson said. “This is just one of many other networks.”

In 2018, the company revitalized their diversity and inclusion efforts after a racial profiling incident took place in a Philadelphia store.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: