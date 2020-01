SALT LAKE CITY — Two games in two nights against two of the best teams in the NBA was just too much for the Pacers.

After an impressive win at Denver Sunday, Indiana traveled 500 miles to Salt Lake City where the result was not as good.

The Jazz won for the 12th time in 13 games and stopped a five game Pacer winning streak with a 118-88 victory.

