What’s Up in and Around Your City

Frigid temps are what’s up in the city right now. Bitter cold temps have moved into Indy today. Combined with winds…the windchill factor will be around zero. Brrr!! If you are going out today, bundle up keep gas in your car. Below are some warm events going on today.

The INDIANAPOLIS HOME SHOW is still in Indy at the State Fairgrounds. Shop for home deals, get expert advise and ideas for your next remodeling project. Get discounted tickets online at indianastatefair.com/events/

Its FREE admission at Newfields for MLK DAY: SPEAKING LOVE through poetry, song, dance and so much more. To find out how you and your family can be a part of the celebration, go to discovernewfields.org

WINTER WARM UP WEEKENDS continue at Mallow Run Winery. This is where you can enjoy warm soups, bread, live music, WINE, and so much more on a covered heated patio. To find out what's being served today, go to mallowrun.com

Your HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS are live at Bankers Life Fieldhouse today at 1pm. Every show features a blend of hilarious hi-jinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt. Tickets are still available at bankerslifefieldhouse.com/events/

The self proclaimed "Ghetto Dr. Phil" is still in town for two shows. Check out Def Comedy Jams, Corey Holcomb tonight at Helium Comedy Club. Get your tickets at indianapolis.heliumcomedy.com/events/35884

To find out more of what’s going on in your city, check out AroundIndy.com. All weekend long WTLC has your chance to win tickets to see our very own Rickey Smiley at the Valentines Day Laugh-A-Thon, Feb. 14th.

