As we’ve entered the final season of the hit show ‘Power’ we gear up for what’s to come.

There will be a Power spin off happening with singer Mary J Blige.

The spin off will be called “Power Book 2: Ghost”

As producer get ready for production the cast list is slowly being released and new to the cast is Method Man!

Power Book 2:Ghost is expected to air sometime this summer.

Source: entertainmentweekly.com

