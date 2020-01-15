Franklin College names longtime athletic director as acting president

FRANKLIN — The longtime athletic director and head men’s basketball coach at Franklin College will be the school’s acting president.

The Franklin College Board of Trustees appointed Kerry Prather to the position Tuesday, one day after announcing the firing of Thomas Minar.

Minar, who last year said her would leave the college in June after five years as president, was arrested earlier this month in Wisconsin on suspicion of sex crimes involving children.

