What’s Up in and Around Your City

It’s definitely not the temperature as it will be a lot cooler for the next couple of days according to RTV6. Today expect a high of 41, but currently it;s 34 degrees and there are still plenty of things to do around the city.

It’s the last day for the INDY RV EXPO at the State Fairgrounds. Check out great deals for your next camping experience. Not only are there RV’s, but fifth wheeler, campers and so much more. Kids 16 and under are free with a paying adult. Get more information at indianastatefair.com

The WINTER WARM UP has begun at Mallow Run Winery in Johnson County. Each weekend until March you can enjoy live music, warm food, wine and more on a heated covered patio. It starts at 12noon each weekend. To find out what’s for dinner, go to mallowrun.com

Be a part of INDY FRESH OPEN TASTING today at 2pm at Neidhammer Events Center off of East Washington. Come and enjoy catering menus for Italian, BBQ, Chef’s Favorite, Cocktails and more. You do need a ticket so click the following link for your free tasting Indyfreshtasting

To find out more of what’s going on in and around your city go to AroundIndy.com. All weekend WTLC has your chance to be one of the first to see Bad Boys For Life staring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

