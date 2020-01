Jussie Smollet was hoping to make one more final appearance on Empire before the shows final season ended but Fox Producers are not here for it.

Fox’s Entertainment boss Michael Thorn said, “He will not be coming back.” Earlier last year Jussie allegedly stage a hate crime and he hasn’t been able to return to set since.

Source: Fox.cm

