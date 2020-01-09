Indy
Facebook Marketplace vehicle scam prompts warning

Facebook Debuts As Public Company With Initial Public Offering On NASDAQ Exchange

INDIANAPOLIS — The shiny red and white truck was supposed to be shipped to Anderson last month.

Shawn Abernathy and his fiance Tiffany found the truck listed on Facebook Marketplace by a page called AMS Car Sales.

“It was a 1997 Ford F250 it looked brand new. I mean they sent us a video of it it ran beautiful,” Abernathy said.

After several emails with the owner, who claimed to be a widow, they paid $1,200.

“They asked us to get six eBay cards at $200 a piece to do the down payment. The agreement was we would get the down payment paid and the vehicle would be delivered,” Abernathy said.

 

