Tired of living paycheck to paycheck?

I read an article that caught my attention, “STOP LIVING PAYCHECK TO PAYCHECK”, I thought…hey. We’re going into a new era with 2020 fast approaching so why not learn how to stop being broke?

Below are a few takes from the article that I found interesting. Check them out along with the complete list at thepennyhoarder.com.

See if the government owes you. According to the article, States throughout the US have more than $43 billion in unclaimed funds. Some may belong to you. I found over $700; check out indianaunclaimed.gov to see if any money is waiting on you. Companies will pay you up to $225 per month to watch videos. That’s right, you don’t have to leave your couch to earn extra money. InboxDollars will pay you money to watch video clips online. Try changing your car insurance provider. My agent contacted me last week about changing car insurance companies so that I can save not only $600 per year, but save more on my home owners insurance…cha-ching. Who has time to do the research? Luckily, there’s a website called The Zebra that will do the shopping for you.

There are a lot more ways the article may be able to help you save money or earn money this year. Good luck and have a happy New Year!!

