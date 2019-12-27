Waitamin…New Orleans Saints Are Giving Antonio Brown A Workout?

The New Orleans Saints are giving controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown a workout. The Saints have already clinched a playoff berth for this season. Brown posted an Instagram story of himself inside the Saints locker room. Brown appeared in one game with the New England Patriots before being released after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

If the Saints should pick him up, do you think Antonio Brown can keep it together until the Saints’ playoff run is over?

(Source-ESPN)

