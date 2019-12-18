Ginsburg On Impeachment

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is weighing in on the impeachment effort against President Trump. Ginsburg criticized Trump after he asked in a tweet if the Supreme Court could stop the impeachment inquiry. Ginsburg told the BBC that the president is not a trained lawyer, seemingly implying the president doesn’t understand how the law works. Ginsberg went on to explain that the judiciary does not have an agenda and only responds when called upon by the courts.

(Source-CNN)

