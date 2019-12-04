Indy
Kroger partners with ClusterTruck in launch of new meal delivery service

INDIANAPOLIS — Grub Hub and Uber Eats are getting some new competition.

Kroger announced Monday it’s now getting into the meal delivery business, and it’s doing so with the help of an Indianapolis startup.

The nation’s largest supermarket chain is partnering with ClusterTruck to create ‘Kroger Delivery Kitchens.’

According to Kroger, customers will be able to order restaurant-style meals from their kitchens online and have it delivered without a service fee.

