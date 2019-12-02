Passenger dead, operator arrested on suspicion of OWI after off-road vehicle crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY — A person is dead after a crash in an off-road vehicle early Saturday morning in Carroll County.

Indiana Conservation Officers and emergency personnel were called around 1:20 a.m. on the report of an off-road vehicle crash in the 5000 block of South 100 West, according to a press release from Indiana DNR. When they arrived, they found a passenger unresponsive and on the ground after being ejected.

The passenger, Derek Hufford, 25, of Lafayette, was killed in the crash, according to a press release updated Sunday afternoon by Indiana DNR.

