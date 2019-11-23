Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

R. KELLY ALLEGED SEX SLAVE SPEAKS OUT

Judge won't increase bond for R. Kelly or give $100,000 back to woman who posted his bail

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

One of R. Kelly‘s alleged sex slaves/live-in girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage is breaking her silence on the nature of her relationship with the singer.

Savage posted on Instagram Saturday, saying that she’s partnered with Patreon to put out her side of the story.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5K48wJl33T/

 

According to the Daily Beast  Joycelyn seems to be throwing R. Kelly under the bus and is airing his dirty laundry.

Joycelyn reportedly writes …

“After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time.” She continues, “If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet.”

celebrity court case , Entertainment News , Joycelyn Savage , Joycelyn Savage r. kelly , r kelly in jail , r kelly sex slaves , r. Kelly , surviving r kelly

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close