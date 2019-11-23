R. KELLY ALLEGED SEX SLAVE SPEAKS OUT

One of R. Kelly‘s alleged sex slaves/live-in girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage is breaking her silence on the nature of her relationship with the singer.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B5K48wJl33T/
“After these couple of months Robert started giving me commands, and making sure I call him by certain names. Like ‘Master’ or ‘Daddy’ which I didn’t really care for at the time.” She continues, “If I wasn’t getting paid or pursuing my dream I would’ve went home, but all of that didn’t stop just yet.”
Also On 106.7 WTLC: