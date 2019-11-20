T.I Will Sit Down With Jada Pinkett Smith on “Red Table Talk” About Comments Regrading His Daughter

TI will be in the hot seat on the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Earlier this month TI made some comments regrading his parenting for his 18 year old daughter Deyjah.

Fans went crazy and TI or his daughter have yet to made a comment regrading what he said regrading his parenting skills.

Can’t wait to hear what TI has to say to clear the air about his comment.

Tiny Harris, Ti’s wife will also be apart of the conversation.

Source: entertainmenttonight.com

