Large crowd expected for Fishers Police K9 Harlej memorial service

FISHERS—The Fishers Police Department expects a large crowd at the Wednesday evening memorial service for Harlej, the department’s K9 who was shot to death last week.

The ceremony, which is open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. at the main gym of Fishers High School, 13000 Promise Road.

Visiting K9 teams from out-of-town police departments are asked to arrive by 4 p.m. Doors open to the public at 5 p.m., with displays and a slideshow until 6 p.m. The ceremony will end outdoors at 7 p.m.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: