Jay-Z “Disappointed” With Kaepernick After Turning NFL Workout Into Publicity Stunt

Jay-Z is reportedly upset with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for turning the NFL workout into a bit of a publicity stunt. According to sources, Hov stuck his neck out for Kaep after receiving backlash for his partnership with the NFL. Eight teams attended his 40-minute workout Saturday after his representatives changed the location just minutes before it was scheduled to begin. The NFL released a statement saying they were disappointed Kaepernick decided not to appear at the original workout because 25 teams were there to watch him. Kaepernick’s representatives said they decided to move to a neutral location because they wanted the media to be able to see the workout.

What are your thoughts on this whole situation?

(The Source)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: