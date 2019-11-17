What’s Up in and Around Your City

According to WTRV6 temps gradually warm into the 50’s next week. Currently it’s 33 degrees with an expected high of 45 today. Not only are the Colts playing at Lucas Oil Stadium, but there are plenty of other things happening that you and your family can be a part of. Check out some of the events below.

It’s TOUCHDOWN TOWN at Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s one of the best pre-game party location for fans of all ages. Located on South Street, just north of Lucas Oil. All the fun starts 3 hours before each home game. Get more info at colts.com

at Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s one of the best pre-game party location for fans of all ages. Located on South Street, just north of Lucas Oil. All the fun starts 3 hours before each home game. Get more info at colts.com Enjoy CARMEL CHRSTKINDLMARKT at The Center for the Performing Arts for a day of shopping, ice skating and so much more. Admission is free and you can get more information at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com

at The Center for the Performing Arts for a day of shopping, ice skating and so much more. Admission is free and you can get more information at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com Then your INDIANAPOLIS COLTS take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kick-off is at 1pm, the roof will be closed but tickets are still available. Go to colts.com for ticket information and GO BIG BLUE!!

Pack the family in the car and check out CHRISTMAS NIGHTS OF LIGHTS at the State Fairgrounds. Over $1M lights twinkling to music played through your cars stereo. Kids 4 and under are free and you can get more details at indianastatefair.com/events/

at the State Fairgrounds. Over $1M lights twinkling to music played through your cars stereo. Kids 4 and under are free and you can get more details at indianastatefair.com/events/ Get your laugh on with comedian CHELSEA HANDLER at Old National Centre. Tickets are still available and may be purchased at oldnationalcentre.com

at Old National Centre. Tickets are still available and may be purchased at oldnationalcentre.com The hilarious ADELE GIVENS is in town this weekend at Helium Comedy Club. I hear tickets are sold out, but you can check it out for yourself at heliumcomedy.com

To find out more of what’s up in and around your city go to AROUNDINDY.COM.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: