Judge Mathis Donates Water To Flint Michigan

We are praying for the city of Flint Michigan as they still go without clean water.

Many celebrities have donated lots of water and money to the city to show love and support.

The latest celebrity to donate is Judge Mathis.

Mathis donated 50k bottles of water to the students of Flint.

And his helping hand doesn’t stop there, Judge Mathis has also teamed with a company called AquaTru to give nine water filtration systems to Flint charter schools.

Source: newsone.com

