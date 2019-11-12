Disney+ To Launch Streaming Service

Disney’s new streaming service launches today. Disney-Plus will offer hundreds of Disney-related movies and television series for six-99 a month. The line-up includes everything from classic animated features such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to a huge collection of Marvel cartoons, movies and almost every Star Wars flick. Disney CEO Bob Iger said nearly every movie from the Disney catalog will eventually be available on Disney-Plus. Subscribers can also opt for a monthly 12-99 bundle that includes Disney-Plus, Hulu and ESPN-Plus.

Are you going to purchase this?

For more on this story, click here—-https://www.engadget.com/2019/11/12/disney-plus-launch/

