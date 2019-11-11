Instagram Starts Hiding Likes This Week

Instagram will start hiding likes on a limited number of posts this week. The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri says users will be able to see how many likes their own posts get but no one else will be able to see them. Mosseri says the change is aimed at what he called depressurizing Instagram, to make it less of a competition. He says the idea is to give people more space to focus on connecting with people they love and things that inspire them.

