Businesses Offering Veterans Day Discounts, Freebies

Lots of businesses are offering discounts and freebies to veterans and active duty service members on this Veterans Day. The deals include free haircuts for vets at Great Clips and Sports Clips, free auto checkups at Goodyear Auto Service centers, and free popcorn with the purchase of a military-priced ticket at AMC theaters. Among the discounts: 40 dollars off a year of Amazon Prime, and reduced prices at Bed Bath & Beyond, Food Lion, Kohl’s, L.L.Bean, Publix, Target, Southeastern Grocers, Walgreens, and dozens more.

(Source-CNN International)

