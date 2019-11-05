Indy
HomeIndy

Raw sewage forced some residents out of one Indianapolis townhome

Sewer Manhole Cover

Source: grapegeek / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of one apartment complex in Indianapolis say they are dealing with disgusting smells and dangerous conditions.

Residents at Horizon Apartments on the southwest side of the city say there’s raw sewage leaking under their townhomes, causing mold to grow inside.

Nicole Miers and Jason Peace moved into in their townhome since May and started noticing the smell about four weeks ago.

“It smells like an outhouse or portapotty. It’s like a three bedroom portapotty,” Peace said.

The smell eventually forced them to move out of the house with three children. They say they reached out to the apartment’s management, but their complaints were ignored.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Apartment problems , Indianapolis , INDY News , Raw sewage forced some residents out of one Indianapolis townhome , Residents at Horizon Apartments , RTV6 News , wrtv

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close