Raw sewage forced some residents out of one Indianapolis townhome

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of one apartment complex in Indianapolis say they are dealing with disgusting smells and dangerous conditions.

Residents at Horizon Apartments on the southwest side of the city say there’s raw sewage leaking under their townhomes, causing mold to grow inside.

Nicole Miers and Jason Peace moved into in their townhome since May and started noticing the smell about four weeks ago.

“It smells like an outhouse or portapotty. It’s like a three bedroom portapotty,” Peace said.

The smell eventually forced them to move out of the house with three children. They say they reached out to the apartment’s management, but their complaints were ignored.

