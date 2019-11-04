Porch pirate strikes Indy man’s house

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Ours said he doesn’t have packages delivered to his porch, but he figured a smaller item would be all right.

“My doorbell camera alerted me that I had something dropped off,” Ours said. “It was a razor blade I bought online.”

A few hours after delivery, Ours got another doorbell notification.

“I saw that somebody else came to the front door. I thought that was a little odd,” Ours said.

Ours was on his way home on the northwest side of Indianapolis and decided to check the video feed on his phone.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: