Indy
HomeIndy

Porch pirate strikes Indy man’s house

Postal worker scanning the label on the package with smart phone

Source: kovaciclea / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Ours said he doesn’t have packages delivered to his porch, but he figured a smaller item would be all right.

“My doorbell camera alerted me that I had something dropped off,” Ours said. “It was a razor blade I bought online.”

A few hours after delivery, Ours got another doorbell notification.

“I saw that somebody else came to the front door. I thought that was a little odd,” Ours said.

Ours was on his way home on the northwest side of Indianapolis and decided to check the video feed on his phone.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

home delivery , INDY News , Porch pirate , RTV6 News , stolen packages , wrtv

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close