Group hopes to change the conversation around domestic violence

Midsection Of Man Harassing Woman Sitting Against Window At Home

INDIANAPOLIS — Two groups gathered on Tuesday in Indianapolis and hoped to change the way people talk about domestic violence.

Put together by Auntie Mame’s Child Development Center and Indiana Healthy Marriage and Family Coalition, Inc. , the two groups held a community conversation about domestic violence Tuesday evening at the 38th Street Library. Their hope is to change how we talk about domestic violence, making it a topic that isn’t stigmatized.

Marta Bell, a retired Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective, helped start the department’s domestic violence unit 19 years ago. She said the unit was very much needed.

