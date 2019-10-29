Woman frustrated over late IndyGo buses

INDIANAPOLIS — Some IndyGo riders are becoming more frustrated over late buses.

For people like Deborah Mosley who rely on IndyGo to get to and from work on time, she says it’s frustrating when she says the buses are late or off schedule at two-three times a week.

“The day that the bus didn’t come at all, there was a lady that was on the bus with two small children,” Mosley said. “It was very cold outside and she had a lot to say about the fact that her and her two small children were standing outside waiting in the cold for this bus so. It’s affecting a lot of people.”

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: