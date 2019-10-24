Brissett Wins AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Congrats are in order for Colts QB Jacoby Brissett as he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after passing for a career-high 326 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Houston. Brissett is second in the NFL with 14 touchdown passes. The Colts look to extend their win streak on Sunday as they host the Denver Broncos. On the injury front, cornerback Pierre Desir sat out yesterday with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Kenny Moore, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, and receiver Parris Campbell were all limited yesterday. Safety Malik Hooker was a full participant and is expected to play Sunday after missing the past three games with a knee injury.

