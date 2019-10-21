Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Not Looking Good for Whitney, Biggie and Chaka Khan

As we count down to the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, fans have the opportunity to have their voices be heard in the “Fans’ Ballot” where each day they can vote for five artists they would like to see inducted.

Running from October 15th, 2019 through January 10th, 2020, the top five artists as voted by the public will make up the “fans’ ball” that will be tallied along ballots cast by artists, producers and music industry figures to decide on next year’s inductees. Fans can cast their votes once per day by going to www.rockhall.com/vote.

According to the current standings of the Fan Vote, Pat Benatar holds the top spot, followed by the Doobie Brothers and then Soundgarden, Depeche Mode and Judas Priest. Check out the results below:

Pat Benatar: 119,128 Votes

The Doobie Brothers: 107,029 Votes

Soundgarden: 105,213 Votes

Depeche Mode: 94,488 Votes

Judas Priest: 87,066 Votes

Dave Matthews Band: 83,781 Votes

Whitney Houston: 80,545 Votes

Nine Inch Nails: 79,054 Votes

Motörhead: 76,908 Votes

Thin Lizzy: 7,2485 Votes

The Notorious B.I.G.: 56,225 Votes

Todd Rundgren: 51,925 Votes

T. Rex: 45,396 Votes

Kraftwerk: 28,737 Votes

Rufus feat. Chaka Khan: 23,448 Votes

MC5: 21,980 Votes

