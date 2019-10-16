Nashville businesses worry about downtown’s future as liquidation auction looms

NASHVILLE — Some businesses in downtown Nashville are worried about their future as a third of the properties are being sold in two weeks.

Andy Rogers owned about a third of the businesses in downtown Nashville. When he died, his children decided to sell his estate, which included about 25 local shops.

Residents, business owners and town council members are worried a buyer will come in and decide to develop the properties.

One of those businesses includes the Totem Post, a downtown staple since it opened more than 65 years ago.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: