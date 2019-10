Simone Biles is now the most decorated gymnast in history. The 22-year-old grabbed her 24th and 25th world gymnastics championships medals this weekend in Germany. No other gymnast, male or female, has won more world championship medals. Nineteen of those world championship medals have been golds, including five gold medals at this year’s world championships. Belarus’ Vitaly Scherbo was the previous record hold with 23 world championship medals.

(Source-CBSNews)

