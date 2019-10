NOBLESVILLE — A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Monday for a woman accused of slapping a special needs student on a school bus.

According to court documents, Francella Van Fossen, a Noblesville school bus aide, slapped a 10-year-old girl with disabilities on a school bus on May 3.

Van Fossen is accused of striking the girl with an open right hand on the left side of her face, court documents said.

