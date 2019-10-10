Oprah Winfrey Does Not Regret Her Decision

Oprah Winfrey Does Not Regret Her Big Decision To Not Get Married Or Have Kids

Oprah Winfrey opened up about not being a mother and her longtime partnership with Stedman.

Oprah and Stedman met in 1986.

She considered having kids when they were engaged and she even bought an additional apartment because if she got married and had kids they would need more space.

But the appeal of having kids started to fade into the background as the 65-year-old reflected on the the depth of responsibility and sacrifice that is actually required to be a mother.

