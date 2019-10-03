[Photos] Rihanna Release Her Fenty Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

View this post on Instagram

This October, @savagexfenty and I are highlighting 4 of the strongest, most badass and inspiring women we like to call our #SAVAGEXTHRIVERS in support of breast cancer awareness month! With every pink style purchased, you’ll help the @ClaraLionelFdn fund critical research for this lesser known group of young women living with aggressive forms of breast cancer. Read their stories and shop the collection NOW at savagex.com/sxfthrivers to join the fight! 💪🏿💞