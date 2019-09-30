Oprah Winfrey gives $1.15 Million to support Historically Black Colleges

Media mogul and longtime philanthropist Oprah Winfrey surprised attendees of a leadership luncheon held in North Carolina this weekend when she announced that she would be donating over one million dollars to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

Of the large gift, the ever-gracious Ms. WInfrey noted that she “believes in the power of education” and hopes that the contributions will make educational opportunities more accessible.

Winfrey, an HBCU graduate herself (Tennessee State University) is one of many wealthy Blacks, including Beyonce’ and billionaire Robert F. Smith, who have used their money to help students in higher education.

