Most brides to be want the most extravagant wedding every well not this bride!

Tarji P Henson wants to keep her wedding very simple.

She doesn’t want a bridal party just close friends and family.

Henson told her wedding planner that she wants it pretty, fun, good food and a bomb Dj.

Tarji is set to marry her fiance Kelvin Hayden April 4 2020.

Source: essence.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: